Advertisement

ARH Mountain Student Achiever Madison Marie Hamilton

By Evan Hatter
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Madison Marie Hamilton is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Madison is a senior at Betsy Layne High School, where she holds a 4.0 unweighted GPA.

She has been part of the Beta Club, National Honors Society, and gifted and talented program. She has also taken part in the Floyd County Early College Academy, and has been on the Big Sandy Community and Technical College’s Dean’s List for three semesters.

She has also been a member of the Betsy Layne Volleyball Team, where she has earned all-district honors twice and all-region honors once.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person hit, killed in Laurel County crash
Members of the Bowling Green Fire Department dig through the remains of a house destroyed by a...
Tornado damage in Bowling Green leaves residents stunned, devastated
Credit: City Of Manchester Fire Department
Big Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue chief dies
Willie Belcher
Laurel County deputies looking for missing hunter
Tornado damage Bowling Green
Here is how you can help Western Kentucky tornado victims

Latest News

Kentucky school switching to online learning after spike in COVID cases
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Jackson Kennedy - December 7, 2021
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Jackson Kennedy
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Jackson Kennedy - December 7, 2021
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Jackson Kennedy - December 7, 2021
ARH Mountain Student Achiever
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Jonah Cameron Black