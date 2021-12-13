ARH Mountain Student Achiever Madison Marie Hamilton

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Madison Marie Hamilton is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Madison is a senior at Betsy Layne High School, where she holds a 4.0 unweighted GPA.

She has been part of the Beta Club, National Honors Society, and gifted and talented program. She has also taken part in the Floyd County Early College Academy, and has been on the Big Sandy Community and Technical College’s Dean’s List for three semesters.

She has also been a member of the Betsy Layne Volleyball Team, where she has earned all-district honors twice and all-region honors once.

