Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ Basketball Mountain Top 10 as the season heats up
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The high school basketball season is in full swing following the conclusion of the 35th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH.
GIRLS’ MOUNTAIN TOP TEN
- Shelby Valley
- North Laurel
- Knott Central
- Pikeville
- South Laurel
- Knox Central
- Corbin
- Lawrence County
- Somerset
- Southwestern
BOYS’ MOUNTAIN TOP TEN
- North Laurel
- Knox Central
- Harlan County
- Perry Central
- South Laurel
- Pikeville
- Harlan
- Pulaski County
- Breathitt County
- Williamsburg
