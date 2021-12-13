Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ Basketball Mountain Top 10 as the season heats up

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The high school basketball season is in full swing following the conclusion of the 35th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH.

GIRLS’ MOUNTAIN TOP TEN

Shelby Valley North Laurel Knott Central Pikeville South Laurel Knox Central Corbin Lawrence County Somerset Southwestern

BOYS’ MOUNTAIN TOP TEN

North Laurel Knox Central Harlan County Perry Central South Laurel Pikeville Harlan Pulaski County Breathitt County Williamsburg

