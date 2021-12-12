Advertisement

WYMT Food City Mountain Classic Award Winners

Mountain Classic Trophies
Mountain Classic Trophies(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - As this year’s tournament comes to a close, it is now time to recognize the award winners at the 35th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH.

Here are the winners for the girls:

Cheerleading

  • 2nd place - cheerleading: Leslie County
  • 1st place - cheerleading: Knott County Central

Third Place Trophy: North Laurel

Second Place: Knott County Central

First Place: Shelby Valley

All Tournament Team:

  • Jenna Price - Belfry
  • Iris Napier - Leslie County
  • Hailee Valentine - North Laurel
  • Chloe McKnight - North Laurel
  • Grace Wilder - Bell County
  • Mataya Ausmus - Bell County
  • Presley Fletcher - Knott County Central
  • Zoe Johnson - Shelby Valley
  • Kylie Gayheart - Knott County Central
  • Kyra Looney - Shelby Valley
  • Abby Maggard - Knott County Central
  • Alyssa Elswick - Shelby Valley

Tony Turner 110% Award: Kylie Alvin - Shelby Valley

Sportsmanship Award: Jazzy Meade - Shelby Valley

Coach Wayne Martin Leadership Scholarship Award: Cassidy Rowe - Shelby Valley

6th Man Award: Courtney Hays - Knott County Central

2021 MVP: Cassidy Rowe - Shelby Valley

Individual Team Medallions - Runner Up: Knott County Central

Individual Team Medallions - Winner: Shelby Valley

Here are the winners for the boys:

Cheerleading

  • 2nd place - cheerleading: Knox Central
  • 1st place - cheerleading: Perry County Central

Third Place Trophy: Harlan

Second Place: Knox County Central

First Place: Perry County Central

All Tournament Team:

  • Riley Philips - Shelby Valley
  • Ryleh McKenzie - Johnson Central
  • Jayden Huff - Knott County Central
  • Colby Fugate - Paintsville
  • Jordan Akal - Harlan
  • Jaedyn Gist - Harlan
  • Christian Collins - Breathitt County
  • Austin Sperry - Breathitt County
  • Jevonte Turner - Knox County Central
  • Isaac Mills - Knox County Central
  • Gavin Chadwell - Knox County Central
  • Rydge Beverly - Perry County Central
  • Tyler Day - Perry County Central
  • Lanse McKenzie - Perry County Central

Tony Turner 110% Award: KT Turner - Knox County Central

Sportsmanship Award: Tyler Fannin - Perry County Central

Coach Wayne Martin Leadership Scholarship Award: Scott Shepherd - Knott County Central

6th Man Award: Dylan Knight - Perry County Central

2021 MVP: Landon Napier - Perry County Central

Individual Team Medallions - Runner Up: Knox County Central

Individual Team Medallions - Winner: Perry County Central

