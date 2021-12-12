WYMT Food City Mountain Classic Award Winners

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - As this year’s tournament comes to a close, it is now time to recognize the award winners at the 35th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH.

Here are the winners for the girls:

Cheerleading

2nd place - cheerleading: Leslie County

1st place - cheerleading: Knott County Central

Third Place Trophy: North Laurel

Second Place: Knott County Central

First Place: Shelby Valley

All Tournament Team:

Jenna Price - Belfry

Iris Napier - Leslie County

Hailee Valentine - North Laurel

Chloe McKnight - North Laurel

Grace Wilder - Bell County

Mataya Ausmus - Bell County

Presley Fletcher - Knott County Central

Zoe Johnson - Shelby Valley

Kylie Gayheart - Knott County Central

Kyra Looney - Shelby Valley

Abby Maggard - Knott County Central

Alyssa Elswick - Shelby Valley

Tony Turner 110% Award: Kylie Alvin - Shelby Valley

Sportsmanship Award: Jazzy Meade - Shelby Valley

Coach Wayne Martin Leadership Scholarship Award: Cassidy Rowe - Shelby Valley

6th Man Award: Courtney Hays - Knott County Central

2021 MVP: Cassidy Rowe - Shelby Valley

Individual Team Medallions - Runner Up: Knott County Central

Individual Team Medallions - Winner: Shelby Valley

Here are the winners for the boys:

Cheerleading

2nd place - cheerleading: Knox Central

1st place - cheerleading: Perry County Central

Third Place Trophy: Harlan

Second Place: Knox County Central

First Place: Perry County Central

All Tournament Team:

Riley Philips - Shelby Valley

Ryleh McKenzie - Johnson Central

Jayden Huff - Knott County Central

Colby Fugate - Paintsville

Jordan Akal - Harlan

Jaedyn Gist - Harlan

Christian Collins - Breathitt County

Austin Sperry - Breathitt County

Jevonte Turner - Knox County Central

Isaac Mills - Knox County Central

Gavin Chadwell - Knox County Central

Rydge Beverly - Perry County Central

Tyler Day - Perry County Central

Lanse McKenzie - Perry County Central

Tony Turner 110% Award: KT Turner - Knox County Central

Sportsmanship Award: Tyler Fannin - Perry County Central

Coach Wayne Martin Leadership Scholarship Award: Scott Shepherd - Knott County Central

6th Man Award: Dylan Knight - Perry County Central

2021 MVP: Landon Napier - Perry County Central

Individual Team Medallions - Runner Up: Knox County Central

Individual Team Medallions - Winner: Perry County Central

