WYMT Food City Mountain Classic Award Winners
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - As this year’s tournament comes to a close, it is now time to recognize the award winners at the 35th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH.
Here are the winners for the girls:
Cheerleading
- 2nd place - cheerleading: Leslie County
- 1st place - cheerleading: Knott County Central
Third Place Trophy: North Laurel
Second Place: Knott County Central
First Place: Shelby Valley
All Tournament Team:
- Jenna Price - Belfry
- Iris Napier - Leslie County
- Hailee Valentine - North Laurel
- Chloe McKnight - North Laurel
- Grace Wilder - Bell County
- Mataya Ausmus - Bell County
- Presley Fletcher - Knott County Central
- Zoe Johnson - Shelby Valley
- Kylie Gayheart - Knott County Central
- Kyra Looney - Shelby Valley
- Abby Maggard - Knott County Central
- Alyssa Elswick - Shelby Valley
Tony Turner 110% Award: Kylie Alvin - Shelby Valley
Sportsmanship Award: Jazzy Meade - Shelby Valley
Coach Wayne Martin Leadership Scholarship Award: Cassidy Rowe - Shelby Valley
6th Man Award: Courtney Hays - Knott County Central
2021 MVP: Cassidy Rowe - Shelby Valley
Individual Team Medallions - Runner Up: Knott County Central
Individual Team Medallions - Winner: Shelby Valley
Here are the winners for the boys:
Cheerleading
- 2nd place - cheerleading: Knox Central
- 1st place - cheerleading: Perry County Central
Third Place Trophy: Harlan
Second Place: Knox County Central
First Place: Perry County Central
All Tournament Team:
- Riley Philips - Shelby Valley
- Ryleh McKenzie - Johnson Central
- Jayden Huff - Knott County Central
- Colby Fugate - Paintsville
- Jordan Akal - Harlan
- Jaedyn Gist - Harlan
- Christian Collins - Breathitt County
- Austin Sperry - Breathitt County
- Jevonte Turner - Knox County Central
- Isaac Mills - Knox County Central
- Gavin Chadwell - Knox County Central
- Rydge Beverly - Perry County Central
- Tyler Day - Perry County Central
- Lanse McKenzie - Perry County Central
Tony Turner 110% Award: KT Turner - Knox County Central
Sportsmanship Award: Tyler Fannin - Perry County Central
Coach Wayne Martin Leadership Scholarship Award: Scott Shepherd - Knott County Central
6th Man Award: Dylan Knight - Perry County Central
2021 MVP: Landon Napier - Perry County Central
Individual Team Medallions - Runner Up: Knox County Central
Individual Team Medallions - Winner: Perry County Central
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.