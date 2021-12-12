Tranquil weather continues into the next work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Beautiful weather continues across the mountains as we move into the new work week.

Tonight through Monday night

We stay dry through tonight under a mostly clear sky. Another chilly night is ahead with lows falling into the upper-20s and lower-30s.

Another beautiful day is in store to begin the work week. We stay dry under lots of sunshine and blue sky. Highs will be warmer with temperatures topping out in the mid-and-upper-50s.

We remain dry into Monday night. It will be another cold night with lows falling into the lower-30s under a mostly clear sky.

Another Warm Up

We get even warmer by Tuesday under mostly sunny skies. Highs reach the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Into Wednesday, clouds start to increase across the mountains. A stray shower or two is possible, but the majority of us should stay dry. Highs top out in the low-and-mid-60s.

A better chance for rain returns by Thursday afternoon and evening. We stay under a partly sunny sky with scattered showers possible. Highs top out in the upper-60s!

Soggy Weekend Ahead?

Scattered showers look to stick around into Friday and next weekend.

We stay mostly cloudy on Friday with scattered showers possible. Temperatures top out in the lower-60s.

The forecast does not change much on Saturday. Scattered showers are possible under mostly cloudy skies. Highs reach the low-and-mid-60s.

Again, scattered showers look to stick around on Sunday. However, it will be much cooler with highs staying in the low-and-mid-40s under a mostly cloudy sky.

