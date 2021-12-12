Tornado damage in Bowling Green leaves residents stunned, devastated

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WXIX) - Many families in Bowling Green are picking up what remains after devastating storms ripped through their communities.

Families said they were alerted of severe weather and prepared themselves for the possibility of heavy rain or even hail, but late Friday night as winds picked up they knew this was not a normal storm.

“It was hurry, get in the closet and duck and cover for your life,” resident Amanda Stacy said.

Stacy says looking at the devastation in her once lively community makes it hard to believe it was a place that hundreds called home.

“My neighbors have sustained a tree on top of their house. My gutters are down. My pillars are blown off,” she said.

Stacy says she’s thankful her home has only minor damage, but just down the street, life-altering devastation took everything from a family just weeks before Christmas.

“Well, he was up all night watching the weather, and we heard the sirens going off,” Angie Gwathney said.

Once the sirens sounded, the couple said it was like a scene out of a movie.

“He ran upstairs and got us all. We got my two daughters and her friend to a basement,” Angie said.

Winds picked up as Angie Gwathney, and Deshawn Marry tried to get the entire family to the basement.

“I handed him our granddaughter, and as soon as I handed him, my granddaughter, all I remember was getting whooshed,” Gwathney said.

Strong winds and debris came flying through the couple’s home and took Gwathney off her feet.

“It blew me, and I landed somewhere over here in the mud. My mother was laying over here, and unfortunately, it broke her back,” she said.

She says that soon after things calmed down, she heard cries for help.

“All I could hear was people screaming ‘help me, help me,’ and alarms going off,” Gwathney said.

The tornado ripped through the family’s three-story home, leaving just the remains of a basement.

The family said they will have to start over.

The couple is engaged to become married and said they never believed this would ever happen in a million years.

