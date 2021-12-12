Advertisement

Person hit, killed in Laurel County crash

(WCAX)
By Dakota Makres and Keaton Hall
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are investigating a traffic fatality which happened south of London early Sunday morning.

Chadwick Smith, 32, of War Branch was pronounced dead at the scene after, police say, he was hit by a truck driving northbound on US 25.

Smith “was in the unlit roadway in the northbound travel lane,” a news release stated.

Roger Roark, 69, of London was driving the truck that hit Smith. Police say clark had no injuries.

