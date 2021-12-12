Perry Central boys and Shelby Valley girls named WYMT Food City Mountain Classic Champions

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry Central boys and Shelby Valley girls basketball teams took home the 35th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic Championships.

“Oh, it feels great, it’s my first time ever being in it, you know, getting to cut down the net, it’s just a great feeling,” said Ridge Beverly, a player for Perry Central.

Players and coaches alike are grateful to win a title such as this one:

“Legends have played in this game, both coached and played, and to win is just special. it’s just so special,” said Perry Central boys’ head coach, Shannon Hoskins.

Shelby Valley players say this win creates a positive momentum for the rest of the season:

“I feel like our team really came together and it’s just a great start for us because there’s a lot we want to do this season and I feel like it gets us off on the right foot,” said Shelby Valley player Cassidy Rowe.

This championship win marks the eighth Mountain Classic championship for Perry Central, something that has made this win even more special for coach Shannon Hoskins.

“This is their first opportunity, we won it last I believe, in 2017,” he said. “These guys haven’t had the chance to be a part of a championship yet and its very special for them. They were so excited, trying to contain themselves in that last minute, I didn’t know if they could or not.”

Regardless of the wins, both teams are happy to have had this opportunity to play ball surrounded by their peers, fans, and loved ones:

“To have this many people come out for us, it means a lot,” added Rowe.

