Licking Valley RECC sending crews to Western Kentucky

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Licking Valley Rural Electric Cooperative is sending crews to help with clean-up efforts in Western Kentucky.

A Facebook post said, “as co-ops always do during difficult times, we stick together. This certainly resonates with us all as we will never forget the tornado that hit our area in 2012.”

Licking Valley RECC will send a seven man crew to hard hit areas on Sunday morning.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected by this terrible disaster,” the post said.

