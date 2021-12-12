Advertisement

Legendary Mexican musician Vicente Fernández dies at 81

FILE - Vicente Fernández performs a medley at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 14, 2019, in...
FILE - Vicente Fernández performs a medley at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/CNN) – Legendary Mexican musician Vicente Fernández has died at the age of 81, according to an announcement on the singer’s social media sites.

Fernández died at 6:15 a.m. Sunday, the statement posted to his Facebook and Instagram pages said.

His son, Vicente Fernández Jr., had recently said his father was in “critical condition.”

Speaking with the media from the hospital where the 81-year-old singer was admitted in Guadalajara, the younger Fernández had said that his father was “delicate,” and he asked for “a lot of prayers.”

The singer had been in poor health for months after suffering a fall this summer, and had to undergo cervical surgery.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear to give update on tornado damage; fears at least 70 to 100 killed in storms
Gov. Andy Beshear briefs Kentuckians after significant severe weather event
Eastern Kentucky high school student arrested, charged with 26 counts of terroristic threatening
Storm Prediction Center Severe Weather Outlook for Friday, December 10, 2021.
Severe Weather Alert Day continues with strong storms Saturday morning
In a statement from Chief Justice John Minton, the Kentucky Supreme Court confirmed the death...
Ky. Supreme Court confirms death of District Judge Brian Crick

Latest News

Wallace said he’s “ready for a new adventure.”
Fox News anchor Chris Wallace leaving network for ‘new adventure’
A family digs through the remains of their apartment in Mayfield, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021....
Crews search for the missing after devastating tornadoes
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear to give update on tornado damage; fears at least 70 to 100 killed in storms
FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2005 file photo, author Anne Rice talks about her new book during an...
Anne Rice, author of gothic novels, dead at 80