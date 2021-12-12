Advertisement

Kentucky tourism destination takes a hit from weekend storms

By Ken Baker
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rough River State Park is faced with marina damage that could cost millions of dollars to repair after devastating storms ripped through the weekend.

For this small-town, high winds brought a significant amount of damage to the area.

“You never expect when you come out of the shelter it’s going to be you who needs the help,” business owner Becky Mercer said.

Mercer’s marina business took a small hit, but it sits next to a large boat storage facility that was the focal point of damage for this region.

“At that point we came out of there and started to assess the damage,” Mercer said.

She added that most were shocked to see the overturned boats, twisted metal and debris because no one heard anything during the storm.

“The Clements Marine was the one that took the major brunt of the storm,” Mercer said.

This is a small community with a big impact. During tourism season, thousands of people from Louisville, Southern Indiana, St. Louis and even Florida to take in nature and boat.

Many people from around the state came to check on their property and boats.

“The more we could see of Clements Marine we could see it was destroyed completely boats upside down debris in the park,” Boater Douglas Whitlock said.

Town leaders said they are glad there were no lives lost in their area from the storm.

