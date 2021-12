SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats fell in their first true road test, at Notre Dame, 66-62.

The Fighting Irish (4-4) nailed their last three shots to pull ahead late and beat UK.

Oscar Tshiebwe led the Cats (7-2) with 25 points and seven rebounds.

Final stats of the UK-Notre Dame game. (StatBroadcast)

