Advertisement

It was a holly, jolly time during Hazard’s Christmas parade

Credit: City of Hazard
Credit: City of Hazard(Credit: City of Hazard)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Hazard enjoyed a very festive Christmas parade Saturday evening.

The parade was part of Perry County’s Christmas in a Small Town.

“It starts in the Perry County Park, they’re going to go around the nursing home so the residents can see it,” Event Coordinator Wanda Brown told WYMT. “Come back through the park, out onto 15, down into Hazard, down Main Street, all the way down to Magic Mart.”

Many cars, trucks and side-by-sides were decorated with Christmas lights and décor.

You can see the video below:

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Kentucky high school student arrested, charged with 26 counts of terroristic threatening
Storm Prediction Center Severe Weather Outlook for Friday, December 10, 2021.
Severe Weather Alert Day continues with strong storms Saturday morning
Kentucky school switching to online learning after spike in COVID cases
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear fears at least 70 killed in storms, 1 confirmed death in Caldwell Co.
Gov. Andy Beshear briefs Kentuckians after significant severe weather event

Latest News

Members of the Bowling Green Fire Department dig through the remains of a house destroyed by a...
Tornado damage in Bowling Green leaves residents stunned, devastated
Fans
Fans cheer on as the final day of the WYMT Food City Mountain Classic wraps up
Madison County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Stotts said two families sheltered in the basement of...
Storms deal ‘really severe’ damage to Kirksville area of Madison County
National Weather Service Paducah has sent a team to Mayfield to survey damage caused by severe...
Search and rescue efforts continue after tornado strikes Mayfield