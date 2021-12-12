Fans cheer on as the final day of the WYMT Food City Mountain Classic wraps up

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Fans filled the stands as the WYMT Mountain Classic Tournament wrapped up Saturday night.

“It seems like, especially the past couple nights, we’ve had some really good crowds turn out,” said Knott County Athletic Director Justin Amburgey.

There was only a limited amount of fans allowed last year. Parents and students told WYMT they are happy the players got to experience the support of larger crowds.

”I think it’s really good for the team, because we remember when the gym was packed, you know, the fans were cheering hard, and they haven’t got to experience that at all,” said Terri Sewell, a grandmother of a Breathitt County player. “So I think they really enjoy hearing the crowd get into the game, I think that motivates them a lot,” she said.

Students even made the trip to Hindman to cheer on their fellow classmates.

”The student sections were going back and forth yelling at each other,” said Emma Ownes, Harlan Independent student. “It was a really close game.”

”It’s been a group effort, but I think the tournaments went really well this week,” said Amburgey. “It seems like the fans have come out and enjoyed some good basketball.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.