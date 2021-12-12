Dawson Springs church bouncing back after tornado

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - After being hit hard by a deadly tornado, a church in Dawson Springs is determined to be a refuge for others.

One man in Dawson Springs says it’s hard to describe how it feels when you wake up and realize you’ve lost your home.

”I don’t know, I’m just kind of all blank right now,” said Hargis Dees, who lost his home in the tornado. “I mean, just, I don’t know.”

As the tornado ripped across the landscape, Dees found refuge in a friend’s basement. Before that, he was in the warming shelter at Redemption City Church, a building that took a beating in the storm. The church’s pastor says the area is in shock.

”It’s been devastating for our community,” said Pastor Brad Shuck. “It’s a small community, and as a small community, you know, we hurt together, and right now we’re hurting together.”

With the devastation barely behind them, church officials started planning to reopen at night to be a place of refuge for people in need. All of that is possible because of members of a different church in Providence, Kentucky, showing up early in the morning to help try and put the building back together.

With no electricity or gas in the area, they are hoping to provide more than a warm place to sleep and a hot meal to those in need.

”Maybe provide just a little sense of joy in the midst of great sorrow,” said Shuck.

The pastor says the community is starting to rally together. Even those who lost everything are thinking of others, as they try to articulate what they are thinking.

”A little bit of everything, I mean, I feel bad for everybody,” said Dees. “I mean, it’s total destruction, nobody has nothing.”

Church officials say they’re expecting to shelter at least ten people Saturday night, but they’re eager to help as many as they can.

