WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic – Boys’ and Girls’ Championship Preview

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We bring the curtain down on The WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH with five games today. Let’s take a look at the two championship matchups.

No. 4 Shelby Valley (4-0) vs. No. 7 Knott Central (3-0) – 5 p.m.

The Lady Kats were impressive once again as they overwhelmed sixth-ranked Bell County on Thursday night, 67-39. Lonnie Rowe’s team has won all four of its games by at least 18 points so far. Alyssa Elswick recorded her double-double of the season against the Lady Cats as the senior tallied 18 points and 12 rebounds. Eighth Grader Kylie Alvin produced 14 points while University of Kentucky commit Cassidy Rowe pitched in with 13 points.

Knott Central stormed back to defeat No. 2 North Laurel on Thursday night with a 73-67 victory in overtime. The Lady Patriots are off to their first 3-0 start since the 2017-18 season. Three players reached double figures including Presley Fletcher as the sophomore poured in a team-high 24 points against the Lady Jaguars. Junior Abby Maggard generated 21 points while sophomore Kylie Gayheart had 15 points.

Shelby Valley will be looking for their second Mountain Classic Championship as the Lady Kats won the title back in 2013, defeating Letcher Central in that contest, 57-53. Knott Central is also aiming for its second Mountain Classic crown as the Lady Patriots knocked off Bell County in the 2016 final, 46-38. Shelby Valley got the better of Knott Central in their last meeting back in February of 2020, winning that matchup by a score of 62-37.

Perry Central (3-1) vs. No. 1 Knox Central (3-0) – 7:30 p.m.

The Commodores found a way to shock Harlan on Friday night, coming away with a 55-54 victory. Perry Central is off to its best start since the 2016-17 season when the Commodores

won six of its first seven games out of the gate. Freshman Rydge Beverly led Perry Central with 17 points while junior Tyler Day was the team’s other double-digit scorer with 15 points.

The defending Mountain Classic Champions had to sweat it out against Breathitt County on Friday night but Tony Patterson’s club squeaked by with a thrilling 65-57 win in overtime. Knox Central was led by Jevonte Turner as the senior had a game-high 27 points against the Bobcats. Sophomore Gavin Chadwell pitched in with ten points.

Perry Central is looking for its eight Mountain Classic title and its first since 2017. The Panthers are hoping to take home their second straight tile and third overall. These two schools met on the opening night of the season last season as the Panthers got the better of Perry Central in that game, 62-37.

