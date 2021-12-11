Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear: Tornado death count could be ‘north of 70′

(CNN)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear visited parts of Western Kentucky Saturday morning shortly after the devastating storms that went through the area.

After visiting Graves County and Hopkins County, he held a news conference.

The Governor, along with local and state officials, gave an update on the situation in the area.

He said that, while initial reports said approximately 50 people died, the number is most likely above 70. He added the number could continue to go up as more information comes in throughout the day.

You can watch a livestream of his comments below.

