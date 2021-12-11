Advertisement

Soda pop raises money for ‘Shop With a Cop’

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Walmart partnered with Pepsi again this year for a program to raise money for local police agencies’ Christmas programs.

Every two-liter of Pepsi products sold at the store contributed $.10 into a fund for the local shop with a cop programs. During the promotion, $1,500 was collected to be distributed to Kentucky State Police Post 9, Pikeville Police Department, and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday, each agency received a check for $500 to help fund their respective programs.

Sam Smith, sales representative for Pepsi, said he is proud to be part of the program because he knows what it is like to grow up as a child with less access to the things kids want for Christmas.

“So many kids out there that don’t have anything,” he said. “And some of the parents are out of work now , and the economy is like it is, so any little thing helps. And I’m glad to help do what I can for the community.”

The $1,500 was triple the amount of money raised during last year’s promotion and Smith hopes to see the numbers climb in 2022.

