Advertisement

Showers on the way out, sunshine returns by Sunday

Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling
Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Showers are exiting the mountains this afternoon, and we begin to dry out and cool down for the remainder of the weekend.

Tonight through Sunday night

We stay mostly cloudy through the evening hours, but clouds will begin to push out of the mountains by tonight. We stay dry and cool. Low temperatures fall into the upper-20s and lower-30s.

A beautiful day is in store on Sunday. We stay dry under lots of sunshine and blue sky. High temperatures top out in the mid-40s.

Into Sunday night, we stay dry under mostly clear skies. Once again, low temperatures fall into the lower-30s.

Next Work Week

This gorgeous weather continues into Monday. We stay dry under mostly sunny skies. Highs will warm into the mid-50s with lows falling into the mid-30s.

We remain dry into Tuesday. Highs top out in the upper-50s and lower-60s under a mix of Sun and clouds.

Clouds begin to increase across the mountains on Wednesday. A stray shower is possible, but the majority of us should stay dry. High temperatures top out in the mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

Rain chances return by the end of the work week.

We stay mostly cloudy on Thursday with scattered showers possible during the afternoon and evening. Highs top out in the mid-and-upper-60s.

Scattered showers stick around on Friday. Highs top out in the lower-60s under mostly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Kentucky high school student arrested, charged with 26 counts of terroristic threatening
Storm Prediction Center Severe Weather Outlook for Friday, December 10, 2021.
Severe Weather Alert Day continues with strong storms Saturday morning
Kentucky school switching to online learning after spike in COVID cases
Gov. Andy Beshear briefs Kentuckians after significant severe weather event
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear fears at least 70 killed in storms, 1 confirmed death in Caldwell Co.

Latest News

Challenger Center hosts successful First Lego League Tournament
Challenger Center hosts successful First Lego League Tournament
Tornado damage Bowling Green
Warren County Coroner confirms at least 11 deaths following tornado
Laurel County Sheriff's Office hosts 25th annual Shop with a Cop
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office hosts 25th annual Shop with a Cop
Daytime damage of Amazon warehouse in Illinois. (Source: KSDK via CNN Newsource)
Daytime view of damaged Amazon warehouse