Showers on the way out, sunshine returns by Sunday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Showers are exiting the mountains this afternoon, and we begin to dry out and cool down for the remainder of the weekend.

Tonight through Sunday night

We stay mostly cloudy through the evening hours, but clouds will begin to push out of the mountains by tonight. We stay dry and cool. Low temperatures fall into the upper-20s and lower-30s.

A beautiful day is in store on Sunday. We stay dry under lots of sunshine and blue sky. High temperatures top out in the mid-40s.

Into Sunday night, we stay dry under mostly clear skies. Once again, low temperatures fall into the lower-30s.

Next Work Week

This gorgeous weather continues into Monday. We stay dry under mostly sunny skies. Highs will warm into the mid-50s with lows falling into the mid-30s.

We remain dry into Tuesday. Highs top out in the upper-50s and lower-60s under a mix of Sun and clouds.

Clouds begin to increase across the mountains on Wednesday. A stray shower is possible, but the majority of us should stay dry. High temperatures top out in the mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

Rain chances return by the end of the work week.

We stay mostly cloudy on Thursday with scattered showers possible during the afternoon and evening. Highs top out in the mid-and-upper-60s.

Scattered showers stick around on Friday. Highs top out in the lower-60s under mostly cloudy skies.

