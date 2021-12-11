Sheriff: Truck, furniture stolen in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a stolen truck.

The 1991 Ford F-150 was taken from the Stambaugh area of Johnson County.

According to police, the truck was stolen before Thanksgiving.

It was taken out on a car trailer being pulled by a black extended cab truck.

Police report several other items were also taken from the home including furniture and personal items.

If you have any information, you can call the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.