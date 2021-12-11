Advertisement

Shelby Valley and Johnson Central open final day of WYMT Food City Mountain Classic

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Saturday is the final day of action at the 35th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH.

In the first game of the day, Shelby Valley face off against Johnson Central in the boys tournament.

We will update this story with stats and scores when the game wraps up.

You can watch every game of the WYMT Food City Mountain Classic on our second channel, Heroes & Icons, or on WYMT.com.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Kentucky high school student arrested, charged with 26 counts of terroristic threatening
Kentucky school switching to online learning after spike in COVID cases
Storm Prediction Center Severe Weather Outlook for Friday, December 10, 2021.
Severe Weather Alert Day continues with strong storms Saturday morning
Eastern Kentucky senator sues hometown over fire
Multi-million dollar long-term acute care hospital project announced in two EKY counties

Latest News

WYMT Mountain Classic 2021
WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic – Boys’ and Girls’ Championship Preview
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime Show - December 11, 2021
The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
Friday’s scores from across the Bluegrass
Perry Central upsets Harlan in Mountain Classic Semis
Harlan falls to Perry Central 55-54 in the second boys semifinal of the WYMT Food City Mountain Classic