Advertisement

President Joe Biden declares federal disaster in Kentucky

Graves County Courthouse
Graves County Courthouse(WBKO)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTION (WYMT) - President Joe Biden declared a federal disaster for Kentucky following recent tornadoes.

Governor Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency Friday night.

A news release stated, “The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in the counties of Breckenridge, Bullitt, Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Grayson, Hickman, Hopkins, Lyon, Meade, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Shelby, Spencer, and Warren.”

This gives FEMA the authorization to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency, according to the news release.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Kentucky high school student arrested, charged with 26 counts of terroristic threatening
Storm Prediction Center Severe Weather Outlook for Friday, December 10, 2021.
Severe Weather Alert Day continues with strong storms Saturday morning
Kentucky school switching to online learning after spike in COVID cases
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear fears at least 70 killed in storms, 1 confirmed death in Caldwell Co.
Gov. Andy Beshear briefs Kentuckians after significant severe weather event

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear holds storm damage briefing in Bowling Green
Tornado damage Bowling Green
Here is how you can help Western Kentucky tornado victims
Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling
Showers on the way out, sunshine returns by Sunday
Challenger Center hosts successful First Lego League Tournament
Challenger Center hosts successful First Lego League Tournament