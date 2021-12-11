Power outages ongoing following early morning severe weather
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Heavy rain and gusty winds moved through the mountains early Saturday morning, causing power outages for some.
Here is a look at the outages as of 8:30 a.m. Saturday:
Kentucky Power:
Breathitt: 57
Floyd: 73
Lawrence: 63
Leslie: 17
Letcher: 14
Martin: 72
Perry: 47
Pike: 106
Total: 449
Big Sandy RECC:
Floyd: 27
Morgan: 1
Johnson: 96
Total: 124
Jackson Energy:
Clay: 35
Jackson: 37
Laurel: 83
Lee: 63
Rockcastle: 63
Total: 281
Licking Valley RECC:
Breathitt: 6
Powell: 2
Wolfe: 645
Total: 653
Kentucky Utilities:
Harlan: 673
Pulaski: 527
Rockcastle: 38
Rowan: 237
Total: 1,475
Cumberland Valley RECC:
Bell: 2
Harlan: 2
Leslie: 4
Letcher: 1
McCreary: 2
Whitley: 18
Total: 29
