Power outages ongoing following early morning severe weather

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Heavy rain and gusty winds moved through the mountains early Saturday morning, causing power outages for some.

Here is a look at the outages as of 8:30 a.m. Saturday:

Kentucky Power:

Breathitt: 57

Floyd: 73

Lawrence: 63

Leslie: 17

Letcher: 14

Martin: 72

Perry: 47

Pike: 106

Total: 449

Big Sandy RECC:

Floyd: 27

Morgan: 1

Johnson: 96

Total: 124

Jackson Energy:

Clay: 35

Jackson: 37

Laurel: 83

Lee: 63

Rockcastle: 63

Total: 281

Licking Valley RECC:

Breathitt: 6

Powell: 2

Wolfe: 645

Total: 653

Kentucky Utilities:

Harlan: 673

Pulaski: 527

Rockcastle: 38

Rowan: 237

Total: 1,475

Cumberland Valley RECC:

Bell: 2

Harlan: 2

Leslie: 4

Letcher: 1

McCreary: 2

Whitley: 18

Total: 29

To keep track of power outages, you can go to these links:

Jackson Energy

Big Sandy RECC

Kentucky Power

Licking Valley RECC

Kentucky Utilities

Cumberland Valley RECC

