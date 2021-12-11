Advertisement

Power outages ongoing following early morning severe weather

(Gray tv)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Heavy rain and gusty winds moved through the mountains early Saturday morning, causing power outages for some.

Here is a look at the outages as of 8:30 a.m. Saturday:

Kentucky Power:

Breathitt: 57

Floyd: 73

Lawrence: 63

Leslie: 17

Letcher: 14

Martin: 72

Perry: 47

Pike: 106

Total: 449

Big Sandy RECC:

Floyd: 27

Morgan: 1

Johnson: 96

Total: 124

Jackson Energy:

Clay: 35

Jackson: 37

Laurel: 83

Lee: 63

Rockcastle: 63

Total: 281

Licking Valley RECC:

Breathitt: 6

Powell: 2

Wolfe: 645

Total: 653

Kentucky Utilities:

Harlan: 673

Pulaski: 527

Rockcastle: 38

Rowan: 237

Total: 1,475

Cumberland Valley RECC:

Bell: 2

Harlan: 2

Leslie: 4

Letcher: 1

McCreary: 2

Whitley: 18

Total: 29

To keep track of power outages, you can go to these links:

Jackson Energy

Big Sandy RECC

Kentucky Power

Licking Valley RECC

Kentucky Utilities

Cumberland Valley RECC

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Kentucky high school student arrested, charged with 26 counts of terroristic threatening
Kentucky school switching to online learning after spike in COVID cases
Storm Prediction Center Severe Weather Outlook for Friday, December 10, 2021.
Severe Weather Alert Day continues with strong storms Saturday morning
Eastern Kentucky senator sues hometown over fire
Multi-million dollar long-term acute care hospital project announced in two EKY counties

Latest News

Damage at a candle factory in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear: more than 50 likely dead in western Ky. following night of severe weather
The initial call came in for a possible tornado along State Highway 527. Crews arrived and...
1 dead after possible tornado in Taylor County collapses homes, traps victims
Gov. Andy Beshear briefs Kentuckians after significant severe weather event
Storm damage in BG
Significant damage across Bowling Green following storm