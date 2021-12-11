Advertisement

Likely tornado causes airplanes to flip at the Boyle County Airport

By Ally Blake
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Ky. (WKYT) - Debris was scattered for hundreds of yards in Junction City as the Danville-Boyle County airport likely suffered a direct hit from a tornado.

“It’s really disheartening you know you put your heart and soul into this airport, and it becomes almost like your child and especially when you have an aircraft here that’s mangled up in all this rubble,” said Nick Barker, operations manager at the Danville-Boyle County Airport.

Barker believes that over 12 planes and 18 hangers at the facility are a total loss.

“I first turned on the driveway. I thought, hey, it doesn’t look that bad, but then once the headlights hit, it was devastating,” said Barker.

As of mid-day on December 11, 2021, the National Weather Service has yet to confirm if a tornado caused the catastrophic damage. The crew is likely to start surveying the area as soon as possible to name the cause.

“Make sure our sirens work, Storm sirens work, code red works, all of those things working last night. They did,” said Mike Wilder, director of the office of emergency management for Danville and Boyle County.

Wilder believes that the sirens and warnings were able to protect people. Based on the damage, he’s fortunate that they don’t have reports of any injuries or deaths from the storm in Boyle County. The debris from the airport even stretched to homes nearby, leaving scars from the terrifying event.

As the community waits for what happens next, they are left to pick up the pieces in the meantime.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Kentucky high school student arrested, charged with 26 counts of terroristic threatening
Storm Prediction Center Severe Weather Outlook for Friday, December 10, 2021.
Severe Weather Alert Day continues with strong storms Saturday morning
Kentucky school switching to online learning after spike in COVID cases
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear fears at least 70 killed in storms, 1 confirmed death in Caldwell Co.
Gov. Andy Beshear briefs Kentuckians after significant severe weather event

Latest News

Members of the Bowling Green Fire Department dig through the remains of a house destroyed by a...
Tornado damage in Bowling Green leaves residents stunned, devastated
Fans
Fans cheer on as the final day of the WYMT Food City Mountain Classic wraps up
Credit: City of Hazard
It was a holly, jolly time during Hazard’s Christmas parade
Madison County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Stotts said two families sheltered in the basement of...
Storms deal ‘really severe’ damage to Kirksville area of Madison County
National Weather Service Paducah has sent a team to Mayfield to survey damage caused by severe...
Search and rescue efforts continue after tornado strikes Mayfield