Advertisement

Lexington firefighters help with rescue and recovery efforts in Mayfield

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A team of 10 firefighters left Lexington to head west after deadly tornadoes tore apart towns overnight.

Eight members are in Mayfield, while the other two are in Frankfort coordinating the logistics for emergency response.

First responders reported hearing people stuck under the rubble and debris calling out for help Saturday morning.

“Time is of the essence for those folks because obviously, we can’t survive very long without water and food,” said Batallion Chief Jordan Saas, with the Lexington Fire Department.

The group is made up of firefighters who are specifically trained for situations like this.

“Buildings have gas, utilities, electric, so we have concerns of downed power lines....gas and anything that might be seeping into void spaces,” Saas said. “If there’s a spark, it could cause an explosion.”

This is not the first time the department has helped with a mission like this one. Lexington firefighters travelled to West Liberty after an EF-3 tornado hit the area, and New York following 9/11.

“That’s the nature of emergency response, we all typically come together to help each other make it through hard times,” he said.

The workers in Mayfield now took four trucks full of equipment with them.

Saas said they will keep a rotating group of people in Western Kentucky for several operational periods.

“Fatigue is something that we have to be constantly aware of because once we get fatigued, we start making poor decisions, we aren’t as acutely aware of our surroundings,” Saas said.

He said the department has enough men and women in Lexington to respond to local emergencies.

Their goal is to share the load in the aftermath of a disaster.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Kentucky high school student arrested, charged with 26 counts of terroristic threatening
Storm Prediction Center Severe Weather Outlook for Friday, December 10, 2021.
Severe Weather Alert Day continues with strong storms Saturday morning
Kentucky school switching to online learning after spike in COVID cases
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear fears at least 70 killed in storms, 1 confirmed death in Caldwell Co.
Gov. Andy Beshear briefs Kentuckians after significant severe weather event

Latest News

Members of the Bowling Green Fire Department dig through the remains of a house destroyed by a...
Tornado damage in Bowling Green leaves residents stunned, devastated
Fans
Fans cheer on as the final day of the WYMT Food City Mountain Classic wraps up
Credit: City of Hazard
It was a holly, jolly time during Hazard’s Christmas parade
Madison County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Stotts said two families sheltered in the basement of...
Storms deal ‘really severe’ damage to Kirksville area of Madison County
National Weather Service Paducah has sent a team to Mayfield to survey damage caused by severe...
Search and rescue efforts continue after tornado strikes Mayfield