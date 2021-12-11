Laurel County Sheriff’s Office hosts 25th annual Shop with a Cop

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The 25th annual Shop with a Cop took place Saturday in Laurel County.

With the help of several organizations, officers gathered at the London Walmart.

More than 180 kids were able to get a good Christmas this year thanks to the drive.

“200-225 is the normal number and the population growth of Laurel County, the county is growing leaps and bounds,” Lt. Chris Edwards said. “The need is growing as well.”

Lt. Edwards said the event has a long legacy of helping families in the county.

“Our first one was in 1996, we had ten kids that year,” he said. “We have a real need in our community for events like this.”

A sentiment felt by Event Participant Katie Worthington, who came with her daughter and son.

“Because a lot of us can’t provide right now,” she said. “A lot of us are struggling just to get by and our kids are suffering because of it.”

Those with the sheriff’s office said they were pleased the event has grown over the years.

“We live in a part of the state that requires some assistance, we really do,” Lt. Edwards said. “I’ve lived here all my life, I’ve seen it all my life, and it is a real need for whatever reason. For many different reasons.”

With people in the county hoping to see the program continue.

“I think it’s very important, especially for kids who can’t get by,” Worthington said. “It means so much to us, to be able to do something like this and it would mean more for others.”

Lt. Edwards said he wants to see another 25 years added to the legacy.

“We’re very happy and very pleased that we’re able to do it again this year. This year always leads into next year,” he said. “You have to be fiscally responsible, you have to be able to count your pennies and make sure you have a good base for next year, we’re already there for that.”

The department wants to thank everyone involved who made it possible.

