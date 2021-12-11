Ky. Supreme Court confirms death of District Judge Brian Crick

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In a statement from Chief Justice John Minton, the Kentucky Supreme Court confirmed District Judge Brian Crick died in severe weather Saturday.

“We are especially heartbroken to get the news that District Judge Brian Crick, who served McLean and Muhlenberg counties, lost his life during this storm,” the statement said.

You can read the full statement below:

Statement from Chief Justice Minton on Tornado Damage in Western Kentucky pic.twitter.com/292bEoYePu — Kentucky Courts (@kentuckycourts) December 11, 2021

