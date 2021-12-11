Advertisement

Ky. Emergency Management urging people to have safety plan amid severe weather

By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As severe storms move across the commonwealth, the state’s emergency management team is at work trying to prepare for and respond to the toll these storms could take.

From high winds to the potential for localized flooding and tornadoes, Wayne Burd says there are numerous concerns about Friday night’s storm.

“What we’re doing is monitoring the weather and coordinating any type of state response we need to help local communities respond any damage that may occur,” Burd said.

Burd said Kentucky Emergency Management has been sending out alerts about this storm system to state leaders for days.

“Preparation and planning is key to what we do,” Burd said.

And that prep is equally key for people who may be hit by these storms.

“First of all they need to have an emergency supply kit,” Burd said.

With this past week’s storms serving as an example, Burd said even those in areas of slight or marginal risk need to take these steps, and everyone needs to have a safety plan.

“Some of these storms pop up in areas that are not necessarily predicted…” Burd said.

Burd suggests staying off the roads entirely Friday night into early Saturday morning, and finding shelter if you’re in the line of a severe storm.

“Tonight if you have a basement we would want you to go to the basement… If you do not have a basement, go to the center-most room in your home away from windows. A bathroom is an ideal place,” Burd said.

Burd added that this storm is made more dangerous by the fact that it’s occurring overnight. He emphasized the importance of having a means of being alerted while asleep, either with a weather radio or a cell phone.

