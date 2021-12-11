KRADD is looking for senior citizens to hire for Senior Community Service Employment Program

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky River Area Development District (KRADD) is looking for senior citizens to enroll in the Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP) in Breathitt, Knott, Floyd, and Pike Counties.

SCSEP employs low-income seniors, aged 55 or older, at non-profit agencies within the region.

This program help those who are eligible to receive valuable skills and extra income.

Those within the program will work 20 hours per week and receive at least a minimum wage.

”I find that [participants] are anxious to get back out into society. You know, they’ve been retired, they’ve been home, they’ve done the being at home thing for a while and they want to get back out and be an active member of society,” said Jessica Leedy, Senior Community Service Employment Program Coordinator.

Participants can train for some of the following jobs:

Activities Coordinator

Administrative Assistant

Daycare Worker

Custodian

Secretary

Teacher’s Aid

Food-Service Worker

Participants must have an income below 125 percent of the poverty level. This program does not affect social security benefits.

To find out more information on how you or someone you know can enroll in the program, contact Jessica Leedy at (606) 436-3158.

