Advertisement

KRADD is looking for senior citizens to hire for Senior Community Service Employment Program

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky River Area Development District (KRADD) is looking for senior citizens to enroll in the Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP) in Breathitt, Knott, Floyd, and Pike Counties.

SCSEP employs low-income seniors, aged 55 or older, at non-profit agencies within the region.

This program help those who are eligible to receive valuable skills and extra income.

Those within the program will work 20 hours per week and receive at least a minimum wage.

”I find that [participants] are anxious to get back out into society. You know, they’ve been retired, they’ve been home, they’ve done the being at home thing for a while and they want to get back out and be an active member of society,” said Jessica Leedy, Senior Community Service Employment Program Coordinator.

Participants can train for some of the following jobs:

  • Activities Coordinator
  • Administrative Assistant
  • Daycare Worker
  • Custodian
  • Secretary
  • Teacher’s Aid
  • Food-Service Worker

Participants must have an income below 125 percent of the poverty level. This program does not affect social security benefits.

To find out more information on how you or someone you know can enroll in the program, contact Jessica Leedy at (606) 436-3158.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perry County Central High School/Facebook
Sheriff accused of assault arrested after fight at girls’ basketball game
Sheriff: Shooting in Perry County linked to potential domestic situation
Eastern Kentucky high school student arrested, charged with 26 counts of terroristic threatening
Troopers: One dead following shooting in Mingo County
Jail cell
Barbourville Police make arrest after overdose in business parking lot

Latest News

Pepsi and Pikeville Walmart partnered to provide funds to local shop with a cop events for...
Soda pop raises money for ‘Shop With a Cop’
Deputy Robert Orem was recognized for his service at the East Kentucky Dream Center Gala...
‘I think that was her angel’: Pike County deputy recognized for life-saving compassion
LION Plant
State officials gather in Lee County for ribbon-cutting ceremony of LION manufacturing plant
Leslie Vaccine at 6pm
Leslie Vaccine at 6pm