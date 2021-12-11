Advertisement

Knox Central and Perry Central meet in boys final to wrap up WYMT Food City Mountain Classic

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The final game is upon us in the 35th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH.

Knox Central and Perry Central will be tipping off at the end of the night to see who will take home the trophy.

We will update this story with stats and scores as the game ends.

You can watch every game of the WYMT Food City Mountain Classic on our second channel, Heroes & Icons, or on WYMT.com.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Kentucky high school student arrested, charged with 26 counts of terroristic threatening
Storm Prediction Center Severe Weather Outlook for Friday, December 10, 2021.
Severe Weather Alert Day continues with strong storms Saturday morning
Kentucky school switching to online learning after spike in COVID cases
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear fears at least 70 killed in storms, 1 confirmed death in Caldwell Co.
Gov. Andy Beshear briefs Kentuckians after significant severe weather event

Latest News

Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots over Notre Dame's Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) during the first...
Kentucky falls at Notre Dame 66-62
Shelby Valley wins second Mountain Classic title
Shelby Valley claims their second girls championship at the WYMT Food City Mountain Classic over Knott Central
Harlan wins third place
Harlan claims third place with 76-70 win in the boys bracket of WYMT Food City Mountain Classic
Paintsville beat Knott Central in a consolation game of the WYMT Food City Mountain Classic.
Knott Central fall to Paintsville in Saturday’s second WYMT Food City Mountain Classic game