Knox Central and Perry Central meet in boys final to wrap up WYMT Food City Mountain Classic

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The final game is upon us in the 35th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH.

Knox Central and Perry Central will be tipping off at the end of the night to see who will take home the trophy.

We will update this story with stats and scores as the game ends.

You can watch every game of the WYMT Food City Mountain Classic on our second channel, Heroes & Icons, or on WYMT.com.

