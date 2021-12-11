Advertisement

Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency due to tornado damage in western Ky.

Damaged building at the intersection of West James Street and North Eighth Street in Mayfield,...
Damaged building at the intersection of West James Street and North Eighth Street in Mayfield, Ky.(Don Frazier/KFVS)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 12:50 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency based on major tornado damage in multiple western Kentucky counties.

The governor activated the Kentucky National Guard and Kentucky State Police.

He will be providing an update with emergency management officials at 4 a.m.

Kentucky State Police Post 1 is responding to reports of significant damage due to severe weather across multiple counties in western Kentucky.

While no fatalities have been confirmed at this time, the KSP says loss of life is expected.

Multiple agencies from across the purchase area are responding.

The Marshall County Emergency Management Agency asked people to stay out of storm damaged areas.

They said Marcella’s Kitchen at 868 Guy Mathis Dr. in Benton, Ky. will be opening for anyone needing a place to go that may have storm damage.

Marcella's Kitchen will be opening up for anyone needing a place to go that may have storm damage. It is located at 868 Guy Mathis Drive in Benton.

Posted by Marshall Co Emergency Management Agency on Friday, December 10, 2021

