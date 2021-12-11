‘I think that was her angel’: Pike County deputy recognized for life-saving compassion

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One cold February call still echoes through the mind of Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Orem almost one year later.

“It was down in the teens that night, maybe 20 degrees when I found her and approached her,” said Orem.

Orem said the woman was alone, with nothing but her dog and a blanket, surrounded by some bags of personal items. She had left what she described as a home situation in which she was being taken advantage of. So, searching for a way to help, he called the sheriff’s office.

“I got ahold of Candace Kanes there at the sheriff’s office and she pointed me in the right direction,” he said.

That direction brought him to the East Kentucky Dream Center, where Executive Director Rachel Campbell Dotson took over.

“Her hair was covered in frost, the dog was covered in frost. They should have been dead,” she said.

With the homeless shelter at capacity and no other programs meeting the needs of the situation, the Dream Center stepped up to help her along her journey.

“This lady is not an addict, she wasn’t an alcoholic, she had some issues with family and she left walking,” said Dotson. “I’m just grateful that he found her that morning and I’m even more grateful that we helped her. Because now she’s in an apartment. She’s thriving.”

After finding a place and getting back on her feet, the woman began volunteering for the Dream Center where she often relives the moments that brought her into her new life.

“She laughs all the time and she says, ‘I told my little dog, Sissy, when we leave here tonight I don’t know if we’re going left or right,’” Dotson said. “‘But whatever direction God sends us in,’ she said, ‘They’re either gonna.. we’re gonna wake up in heaven or we’re gonna wake up with an angel saving us.’ And I think that was her angel.”

Her “angel” crossed her path once again months later when Orem was in the Mountain Cafe for lunch.

“She comes up behind the counter and, like, I recognized her. And she recognized me and comes over and gives me a big hug and I was like that’s great!” Orem recalled. “I mean, she’s on her feet and doing well. And her little dog’s good. I mean, it was just- it just touches you.”

Though she thanked Orem for helping her get there, he considered it all part of his calling, which is why he was shocked to hear that he was receiving an award at the Dream Center “Dare to Dream Gala” Tuesday.

“It meant a lot. At the gala the other night, Rachel told the story and I got emotional about it,” he said. “To see somebody pick themselves up and turn their life around? It’s special and it means something.”

Dotson said his devotion to making sure the woman was placed in the right place, on top of his quick acting to get her out of her potentially deadly situation, were more than enough reasons to celebrate his compassionate service to the county.

“We don’t enable, we empower. We help bring our clients from ashes to beauty,” she said. “With this particular lady, that’s what he did. If he hadn’t found her that morning, I think she would have died.”

She said sharing the story was about letting him know his work is seen and it makes a difference.

“For him to be a part of that, he needed to be recognized,” she said.

Orem said the true award is knowing that he is able to have a small part in helping someone’s life for the better, seeing the woman go from struggling and surviving to shining and thriving.

“It feels good to be able to help somebody that wants help. And really that’s why I got into this job to start with,” he said.

