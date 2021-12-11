Here is how you can help Western Kentucky tornado victims
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Many churches, organizations and community members in Eastern Kentucky are working to send items to our neighbors in Western Kentucky who were impacted by recent tornados.
PIKEVILLE:
LONDON:
HAZARD:
Chris Hall is taking donations for victims in Mayfield, Kentucky.
You can drop off items next to the senior citizen’s center at Perry County Park on Monday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Here are the items:
- Diapers all sizes.
- Formula all types
- Bottled water jugs and bottled
- Non perishable food items. Things you can eat without power
- Paper plates utensils cups
- Trash bags and paper products.
STATE WIDE:
RED CROSS:
You can click here to learn how to donate to the Red Cross.
