Here is how you can help Western Kentucky tornado victims

Tornado damage Bowling Green
Tornado damage Bowling Green(WBKO)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Many churches, organizations and community members in Eastern Kentucky are working to send items to our neighbors in Western Kentucky who were impacted by recent tornados.

PIKEVILLE:

LONDON:

HAZARD:

Chris Hall is taking donations for victims in Mayfield, Kentucky.

You can drop off items next to the senior citizen’s center at Perry County Park on Monday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Here are the items:

  • Diapers all sizes.
  • Formula all types
  • Bottled water jugs and bottled
  • Non perishable food items. Things you can eat without power
  • Paper plates utensils cups
  • Trash bags and paper products.

STATE WIDE:

RED CROSS:

You can click here to learn how to donate to the Red Cross.

