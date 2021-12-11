Harlan play Perry Central in the second boys semifinal of the WYMT Food City Mountain Classic

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan Green Dragons take on the Perry Central Commodores in the second boys semifinal of the 35th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH.

The winner of this game will go on to play Knox Central in the final on Saturday.

We will update this story with stats and scores as the game comes to a close.

You can watch every game of the WYMT Food City Mountain Classic on our second channel, Heroes & Icons, or on WYMT.com.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.