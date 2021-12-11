Advertisement

Harlan and Breathitt Co. fight for third place in the boys bracket of WYMT Food City Mountain Classic

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Breathitt County Bobcats play the Harlan Green Dragons in the boys third place game in the 35th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH.

We will update this story with stats and scores when the game wraps up.

You can watch every game of the WYMT Food City Mountain Classic on our second channel, Heroes & Icons, or on WYMT.com.

