Governor Andy Beshear declares a State of Emergency after Western Kentucky tornadoes
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 12:59 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - After significant damage from suspected tornadoes in the western part of the state, Governor Andy Beshear has declared a State of Emergency.
Gov. Beshear has activated the Kentucky National Guard and the Kentucky State Police.
Gov. Beshear is also set to provide an update with emergency management officials at 5:00 a.m. Saturday.
