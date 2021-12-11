Communities face extensive storm damage in southcentral Kentucky
Ky. (WBKO) - Strong storms have left behind damage in parts of the WBKO viewing area.
Just before midnight, Governor Andy Beshear issued a state of emergency. Beshear has activated the Kentucky National Guard and Kentucky State Police to help respond. He plans to provide an update with emergency officials at 4 a.m. CST from Frankfort.
Here is the current list of damage reports WBKO News has received:
According to Warren RECC, the storm has reached the WRECC service area. WRECC has an outage affecting approximately 850 members in the Rosine area.
Crews are working to restore the power as soon as possible.
Muhlenberg County
Greenville Fire Department reports no residential damage. Trees and power lines are down and some garages have received little damage. Authorities report heavy structural damage on the northern end of Central City. Greenville
Fire Department is currently assisting Central City with damage.
According to the Kentucky Utilities outage map, 2,267estimated customers are without power in Muhlenberg County area (as of 11:30 p.m. Friday).
The Central City Police Department posted the following message on social media:
As most are already aware there are severe storms and tornado sightings that have caused damage to parts of the city. Please refrain from leaving home just to observe damaged areas so emergency services can clear any debris and help people in need without delay or obstruction.
Graves County
Mayfield has received significant damage after the storm moved through there. The courthouse was destroyed.
Christian County
Christian County has severe damage and multiple incidents.
Ohio County
Ohio County has severe damage, A house is heavily damaged south of Vanzant. A roof of a house, the barn has been damaged.
