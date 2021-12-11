Challenger Center hosts successful First Lego League Tournament

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The First Lego League Tournament took place Saturday.

A robotics themed competition was hosted at East Perry Elementary School by the Challenger Learning Center.

The event helps give kids a chance to learn a variety of skills and tips in teambuilding.

Program Coordinator Joseph Collins said it is important because it gives a real hands-on approach.

“It gives students a chance to think and act as real-world engineers and problem solvers,” he said. “We look at this like it was a real-world activity. They are doing a real research project with real innovations.”

Collins said the turnout was great, with each group being judged in four separate categories.

Several trophies and medals were handed out, commemorating the kid’s hard work.

