State officials gather in Lee County for ribbon-cutting ceremony of LION manufacturing plant

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, state officials gathered in Lee County for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the re-opening of the LION manufacturing plant in Beattyville.

The plant creates protective lining that is placed within first responders’ garments. Those liners are shipped across the globe and is even worn by first responders on television and in movies.

When the plant closed eleven years ago, several employees had to relocate to the company’s West Liberty facility. Now, those employees are excited to come back to Beattyville.

“The last 10 years we’ve been travelling to West Liberty to work there to still be with LION, and now that they’ve come back to Beattyville, we’ve got to come back home, so it feels really good to be back home,” Diane Best said.

The plant will create more than 70 new jobs in Lee County.

Lee County Judge-Executive Chuck Caudill Jr. said this will have a snowball effect on the community.

“What I see here is I see, with the payroll, the fact that there are more jobs here, that we can see improvements in housing, we can see improvements in people who are opening small businesses in the area, so other than them just coming back here to produce quality fire fighter gear, I also see the fact that our community is going to benefit,” Caudill said.

Governor Andy Beshear said LION is just one of several companies planting their roots in Eastern Kentucky.

“We are seeing more companies willing to come to Eastern Kentucky knowing its workforce is absolutely incredible. You know I think what’s happening in Eastern Kentucky is the same thing that’s happening over all of Kentucky. The rest of the world has woken up and is seeing us for what we really are; good people,” Beshear said.

