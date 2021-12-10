Severe Weather Alert Day: Windy conditions ahead of strong storms this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Friday is a WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day. Parts of the region are at risk for severe weather as we head into the weekend.

Today and Tomorrow

The wind has already started to pick up out there and we are still about 24 hours from the leading edge of the cold front. That’s how much of a punch this thing could pack. We could see gusts outside of thunderstorms of up to 50 mph at times, especially the later into the day we get. Those winds will be out of the southwest, so that will cause our temperatures to soar to close to 70 ahead of the front.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy for Friday and some widely scattered rain chances are possible. Those rain chances pick up overnight, especially late and temperatures will drop into the low 60s early in the overnight, before surging again to near 70 early Saturday before the front moves through. Those temperatures will crash behind the front.

The Storm Prediction Center has parts of our region under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather late tonight and the entire region under the same risk for Saturday. The western parts of Pulaski and Wayne County are under a slight risk (2 out of 5) both days.

Parts of the WYMT coverage area are under a risk for severe weather late Friday night and through parts of Saturday as a strong cold front moves through our region. (WYMT)

Just because the higher risk is not in much of our area, that doesn’t mean we won’t see the impacts of the cold front. We are still expecting the chances for damaging winds, flash flooding and even isolated tornadoes, especially in the western counties. Please stay weather aware the next couple of days. Have a way to get alerts as soon as they are issued. The WYMT weather app or a weather radio are great ways to do that.

Behind the front, the rain should wrap up by Saturday night and skies should clear by Sunday morning. Lows will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Extended Forecast

Starting Sunday, we will stay dry through the middle of next week with a mix of sun and clouds. After a chilly end to the weekend with highs close to 50, we head back toward 60 on Monday and close to the 70-degree mark again by Thursday. Our next best chance for rain is Thursday night.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.