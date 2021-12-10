Severe Weather Alert Day continues with strong storms Saturday morning

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are continuing our Severe Weather Alert Day coverage as we continue to watch the possibility for strong storms moving into the mountains as we head into our Saturday morning.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Winds are whipping out there on this Friday evening as a warm front has moved through the area. This is transporting warm air and moisture into the mountains that will help enhance severe storm potential. Temperatures actually look to rise overnight as showers and storms draw closer ahead of the front.

By the time we wake up on our Saturday morning, temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70º with dew points approaching 60º. With strong winds aloft and just enough instability, we will watch as a line of strong to severe storms approaches the mountains Saturday morning. As this line moves through, the main threats will be damaging winds, as well as heavy rain and, while not a large threat, the possibility for a spin-up tornado or two will be there as well. This is a similar, if not slightly more favorable setup to the one that spawned two tornadoes in Central Kentucky earlier this week. I’m not saying that that’s going to happen again, but the possibility is there. The greatest threat will be out to the west, but the entire region is in a one-out-of-five Marginal Risk for severe weather either tonight or tomorrow morning, with the far western sections of the area in a two-out-of-five Slight Risk for Saturday.

Parts of the WYMT coverage area are under a risk for severe weather late Friday night and through parts of Saturday as a strong cold front moves through our region. (WYMT)

Latest Day 2 Severe Weather Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center for Saturday, December 11, 2021. (WYMT)

Once the storms move out during the early to mid-afternoon hours on Saturday, temperatures will tumble into the middle as rain chances slowly work out behind the front. We’ll try to break out into partly cloudy skies overnight with lows down into the low 30s.

Closing the Weekend and Beyond

The good news is that once we get past our Saturday storms, we’re in much better shape to close out the weekend and start our new work week. A mix of sun and clouds works in for Sunday with much cooler highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows falling into the lower 30s.

Skies stay mostly sunny for the first half of the work week for a much earned period of tranquil weather. Highs will warm through the week, however, as we see temperatures warm from the middle 50s on Monday to the middle 60s by Wednesday and Thursday. And we should stay dry for this period as well, outside of stray chances shower chances late Thursday night.

