Police: Ashland woman pours gasoline on store clerk, tries to light fire

Police lights with tape
Police lights with tape(AP)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Police said an Ashland woman was arrested after allegedly pouring gasoline on a store clerk and trying to set the fire.

Ashland Police responded to a convenience store at the corner of 22nd Street and Winchester Avenue on Thursday morning.

According to police, 36-year-old Felicia Helton came inside the store and poured gasoline on a clerk and around the cashier area.

Police said Helton then tried to set the clerk and store on fire.

Customers were able to jump in and subdue Helton until police arrived.

She was arrested and taken to the Boyd County Detention Center.

Helton was charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder.

