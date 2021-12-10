Multi-million dollar long-term acute care hospital project announced in two EKY counties

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Eastern Kentucky counties will soon have access to what officials call a “hospital in a hospital” providing care for patients who need more than what they would normally get at a traditional medical center.

On Friday, officials with Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) and the ARH Advanced Care Board of Directors announced a nearly $13 million investment in the creation of two long-term acute care facilities.

The hospitals will be located on the campus of Hazard ARH in Hazard and at Tug Valley ARH in South Williamson.

The nearly 16,000 square foot facility in Perry County and the nearly 11,000 square foot facility in Pike County will both be able to house 25 patients each. They are expected to be completed in the summer of 2022.

Officials say ARH Advanced Care hospitals are specifically designed for patients with multiple serious medical conditions requiring highly specialized care for more than 25 days,

Jerry Haynes, chair of the ARH Advanced Care Board of Directors, said in a news release the facilities will bring a much-needed service to Eastern Kentucky that patients currently must be transported to other areas of the state to receive.

