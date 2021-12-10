Leslie County Health Department hosts pediatric COVID-19 vaccine event

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Leslie County Health Department held a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine event Friday.

The day was set aside for only kids ages five to11 to get vaccinated, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

This was a first for the county, and the department offered children the Pfizer vaccine.

County Coordinator Maxine Shepherd said the event came about through a desire from families in the community.

“We just set a whole day aside just for the kids and tried to make it a fun day,” she said. “We’ve got Frosty here and we’re serving them hot chocolate and popcorn. It’s been a good day so far.”

Health leaders called it a golden opportunity for parents and guardians wanting their children vaccinated.

A statement that Leslie County Resident Tamara Weldon said she agreed with.

“I’ve been waiting anxiously for this opportunity,” she said. “I just want my granddaughter to be protected from the virus as much as possible.”

Shepherd said they saw more than 11 kids get vaccinated.

“They have mostly stated that they want to get it to be safe at school and safe when they’re out,” she said. “So, we’ve encouraged them to tell their friends that they came and got the vaccine.”

The department hopes to provide more vaccinations in the school district.

“If enough parents were to be interested for us to get out in our schools and doing some clinics onsite,” Shepherd said. “If that would help with their travel time and their work schedules.”

Weldon said she wants to see the vaccine rate increased in the county.

“You know, get the word out a little bit better,” she said. “Whether there had been one offered today or not, I would have made an appointment at a healthcare facility for my granddaughter.”

Shepherd said they show no signs of stopping and are planning another vaccine event.

“We’re going to setup another day, probably within the next week, if people start reaching out to us,” she said. “We’ll get them setup, we’ll get them in just as soon as possible.”

Shepherd said they want to thank everyone who came out to get vaccinated.

