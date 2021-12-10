Advertisement

Lawmakers continue to push for sports gambling in Kentucky

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky lawmaker is hoping the upcoming legislative session will be the year the state finally passes sports betting in the commonwealth.

“I wish it would have been passed by now,” said Republican State Representative Adam Koenig.

Koenig, from Erlanger, has been pushing for Kentucky to legalize sports betting. He said an estimated $2 billion is wagered illegally in Kentucky every year.

Just this week, Ohio lawmakers passed a bill for it. Should it be signed into law, it would leave Kentucky and Missouri as the only nearby states still banning sports betting.

“In northern Kentucky you can drive across the river pretty quickly. If you live in Covington or Newport you can walk across the bridge or halfway across the bridge and probably place your bets in Ohio,” Koenig said.

It’s driving millions of dollars out of Kentucky that Koenig said could be useful for funding shortages. In a bill he filed for the previous General Assembly, five percent of the net money would have gone to addiction prevention and treatment.

“Last estimate, which was a conservative estimate, was that we were going to raise $20-25 million for the general fund, and we earmark that money to help solve our pension problems,” Koenig said.

Representative Koenig said he’s not giving up, and plans to file a bill for the upcoming General Assembly to legalize sports betting in Kentucky.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perry County Central High School/Facebook
Sheriff accused of assault arrested after fight at girls’ basketball game
Sheriff: Shooting in Perry County linked to potential domestic situation
Photo Courtesy: Victor Slone MC Judge Facebook Page
Eastern Kentucky judge-executive not running for re-election due to ongoing health problems
Troopers: One dead following shooting in Mingo County
Photo Courtesy: Cawood Funeral Home-Middlesboro, Kentucky
Funeral arrangements released for dispatcher killed in accidental shooting

Latest News

Whitley County, Mark White part ways
Whitley County, Mark White part ways
Northland health officials: Antibody treatment can help combat COVID variants
Tennessee Department of Health issues statement on Omicron COVID-19 variant
Police lights with tape
Police: Ashland woman pours gasoline on store clerk, tries to light fire
Two local veterans were welcomed home after traveling to Hawaii to participate in the 80th...
World War II veterans return to Louisville after participating in Pearl Harbor anniversary