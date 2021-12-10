Advertisement

Kentucky school switching to online learning after spike in COVID cases

By Ethan Sirles and Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Barbourville Schools will switch to non-traditional instruction at home next week, and then the school district will begin its holiday break.

School officials said the change is because of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

COVID-19 cases have been on the increase in recent days and weeks. Both students and teachers have tested positive, and because of that, the school leaders have decided they need to start their holiday break a bit early.

Next week, non-traditional learning will begin with either packets or online for the students.

Superintendent Dennis Messer said they have been using the test to stay program approved by lawmakers in the recent session, and through that, they started noticing more positive cases.

“We have seen some head colds then we have seen kids very sick,” Messer said. “So, it varies from student to student.”

Barbourville does not currently have a mask requirement, but Messer said that when school starts back next January, and cases are still high, the school board may have to address that issue again.

