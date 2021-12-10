Advertisement

Kentucky getting $5 million in federal funding for tourism

(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky is getting $5.3 million in federal funds to boost its tourism industry.

The governor’s office says the money will go to “destination marketing organizations and tourism regions.”

The funding will go to the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet. It comes from the American Rescue Plan Act’s program for tourism and recreation.

The governor’s office said tourism is an $8.9 billion industry in Kentucky.

