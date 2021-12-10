Advertisement

Holiday themed event raises money for cancer patients

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A haunted attraction in Leslie County has traded in the scares for some holiday cheer, all for a good cause.

Leeco Haunted Forest, for a limited time, is hosting a “Christmas Spectacular.”

The event is a holiday themed maze families in the area can enjoy.

Event Coordinator Jordan Joseph said all the proceeds are going to cancer patients in the county.

“Cancer has took the lives of a lot of my family members. I’ve seen how hard it is and what it can do to people,” he said. “If we can just try to help people out, it’d be the best thing to do.”

Admission is ten dollars for adults, five dollars for ages 12 through seven, and three dollars for ages six and under.

The event is Friday and Saturday, this week and next, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information you can go here.

