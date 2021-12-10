First Lady Beshear celebrates future of the Commonwealth with Martin County JAG

INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - First Lady Britainy Beshear visited Martin County Thursday to celebrate students who are working to prepare for their futures.

The Martin County High School Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) program hosted its initiation and installation ceremony in the school auditorium, inviting the first lady and others to celebrate with a room full of students.

“The number of students involved is astronomical, which speaks very highly of the program,” said Beshear.

Marcie Ward Hanson, the JAG and journalism teacher at the school, said the program currently has 88 “amazing” students involved in its mission.

The program works to connect students with resources and research to keep them engaged and informed as they complete their high school years and prepare for their undergrad or workforce pathways.

“This is a program that is going to help these kids find their next steps in life. And not only in job or school placement, but in how you conduct an interview, how to look someone in the eye, how to get up and speak publicly. And those are things that are not easy for anybody,” said Beshear.

The ceremony brought the program’s new officers to the stage, as they each vowed to do their part for the team before lighting ceremonial candles. A pinning was also part of the ceremony as members recited an oath to continue their time in JAG.

“It has been such a privilege to be here today and see how strong and forward-thinking the young men and women are in Kentucky,” said Beshear.

According to Beshear, the promise and potential shown by the young leaders is something to be proud of and their interest in work, school, military, or whatever comes next is something to help cultivate.

“We are only as good as the young men and women that we can educate and bring into the workforce,” she said. “Part of our job as the caretakers of the children in our care is to make sure that they are ready for their futures, no matter what future that might be.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.