Eastern Kentucky senator sues hometown over fire

HARLAN, Ky. (HERALD-LEADER) - After an alleged arson fire destroyed a Kentucky State Senator’s office last month, he is now taking legal action.

An attorney representing Senator Johnnie Turner (R-Harlan) filed a complaint saying city police and fire departments did not handle an arson threat and fire that destroyed a building owned by Turner, according to our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The building held several offices, including a law practice, construction company, dental office, and apartments upstairs.

Adam Mills, 21, who lived in one of the apartments, is charged with setting the fire.

The lawsuit is asking for an unspecified amount of money. City officials have not responded.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.