Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky senator sues hometown over fire

(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Lexington Herald-Leader Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN, Ky. (HERALD-LEADER) - After an alleged arson fire destroyed a Kentucky State Senator’s office last month, he is now taking legal action.

An attorney representing Senator Johnnie Turner (R-Harlan) filed a complaint saying city police and fire departments did not handle an arson threat and fire that destroyed a building owned by Turner, according to our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The building held several offices, including a law practice, construction company, dental office, and apartments upstairs.

Adam Mills, 21, who lived in one of the apartments, is charged with setting the fire.

The lawsuit is asking for an unspecified amount of money. City officials have not responded.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perry County Central High School/Facebook
Sheriff accused of assault arrested after fight at girls’ basketball game
Sheriff: Shooting in Perry County linked to potential domestic situation
Troopers: One dead following shooting in Mingo County
Jail cell
Barbourville Police make arrest after overdose in business parking lot
police say Jacob Tyler Johnson, 30, strangled a woman and threw her on the ground.
Police: man arrested on strangulation charges on a woman

Latest News

The semifinals of the WYMT Food City Mountain Classic are set to tip off at 6:45 p.m.
Boys’ Mountain Classic semifinals preview
Multi-million dollar long-term acute care hospital project announced in two EKY counties
Parts of the WYMT coverage area are under a risk for severe weather late Friday night and...
Severe Weather Alert Day: Windy conditions ahead of strong storms this weekend
Gov. Andy Beshear signs executive order to help fight nurse shortages - 11:00 p.m.
Gov. Andy Beshear signs executive order to help fight nurse shortages - 11:00 p.m.