Eastern Kentucky high school student arrested, charged with 26 counts of terroristic threatening

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, The Harlan County Sheriff announced the arrest of a high school student on terroristic threatening charges.

The child, a student at Harlan County High School, was charged with 26 counts of Terroristic Threatening second degree, which is a class D felony, said the Sheriff’s office Facebook post.

Police said the arrest and charge followed an investigation by school administration, Harlan County Safe Schools Director and the Harlan County Sheriff’s office. Officials said the investigation happened throughout the week following up to the charge.

Officials with the Sheriff’s office said students shared information that helped law enforcement and school officials carry out the investigation.

The student was taken to the Breathitt County Juvenile Detention Center.

